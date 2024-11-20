French UN troops in Lebanon came under fire on Nov. 19: Foreign Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 05:33
High views
LBCI
LBCI
French UN troops in Lebanon came under fire on Nov. 19: Foreign Ministry
0min
French UN troops in Lebanon came under fire on Nov. 19: Foreign Ministry

A U.N. peacekeeping patrol in Lebanon comprising French troops came under fire on Tuesday, France’s foreign ministry said, adding that none of its forces were wounded in the incident.

It did not say who was responsible for the shots, but stressed that the safety and security of United Nations personnel, property and premises must be ensured.

"France reiterates that it is imperative that UNIFIL be able to exercise its freedom of movement so that it can fully implement its mandate," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.


Reuters

Lebanon News

French

UN

Troops

Lebanon

Fire

Foreign

Ministry

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon, US weigh displaced return and new roles in Resolution 1701 monitoring, LBCI sources reveal
