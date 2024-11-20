Israel's army claims weekend airstrike killed two Hezbollah commanders

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army claims weekend airstrike killed two Hezbollah commanders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel's army claims weekend airstrike killed two Hezbollah commanders

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it struck more than 100 targets in Lebanon over the past day and had "eliminated" two Hezbollah commanders at the weekend.

The targets included "launchers, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and military structures," the army said in a statement. 

It also said: "On Sunday, the (air force) eliminated the commanders of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile and operations unit in the coastal sector" who were "responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians."

AFP
 
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Airstrike

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense
Hezbollah says chief Naim Qassem to give speech Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Israeli army claims conducting new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Israel's army continues airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, claims to target Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Fierce clashes and Israeli attempts to advance in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it 'freedom to act' against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:21

France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More