The Israeli military on Wednesday said it struck more than 100 targets in Lebanon over the past day and had "eliminated" two Hezbollah commanders at the weekend.



The targets included "launchers, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and military structures," the army said in a statement.



It also said: "On Sunday, the (air force) eliminated the commanders of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile and operations unit in the coastal sector" who were "responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians."



AFP