Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's spokesperson, issued an urgent statement on X on Thursday, calling on residents of several villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.



The statement specifically addressed residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh, warning them of upcoming Israeli military operations in the area due to "Hezbollah's activities."



Adraee added, “We do not intend to harm you. You must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Awali River for your safety.”



The spokesperson continued, “Anyone near Hezbollah personnel, facilities, or weapons is endangering their lives.”



Adraee concluded, “Any movement toward the south may risk your lives. You will be informed when conditions are suitable for your safe return.''