Israel renews targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, launches new strikes

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 09:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel renews targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, launches new strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel renews targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, launches new strikes

Israeli forces launched another airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday afternoon after the Israeli army warned residents of Ghobeiry to evacuate.

This development comes amid mounting pressures in Lebanon, where the ongoing conflict has strained a fragile political and economic situation. 

Calls for de-escalation have grown louder, but the lack of progress in diplomatic efforts leaves Lebanon vulnerable to further instability.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Beirut

LBCI Next
Multiple drones likely crossed from Lebanon, interception efforts ongoing, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Israeli political source denies reports of halt to airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, declares all Lebanon a military target

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

UNIFIL calls for negotiations as peacekeepers navigate South Lebanon amid heavy damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel's strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs target alleged Hezbollah weapons facilities: Army spokesperson claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-20

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Lebanon says seven killed in Israeli strike on Saksakiyeh in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant over Gaza war crimes and Hamas leader

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More