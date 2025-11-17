Positive momentum: Saudi delegation signals hope for lifting ban on Lebanese exports

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The process to lift Saudi Arabia's ban on Lebanese exports is moving in a positive and tangible direction, according to discussions held Monday at the Grand Serail between Lebanon's leadership and a high-level Saudi delegation.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar met with the visiting delegation, which included security and technical officials led by Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan, along with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari.



According to LBCI sources, the meeting was strictly technical in nature and focused on measures required to finalize Lebanon's efforts to secure its border crossings and improve inspection mechanisms for goods and their origin.



In a post on X, Salam said he had instructed all relevant Lebanese agencies to work swiftly to remove any remaining obstacles to lifting the export ban, calling the Saudi market a vital source of economic support for Lebanon.



Private LBCI sources described the delegation's visit to Beirut as a promising sign, though they noted they were not aware of a specific date for when the ban may officially be lifted.