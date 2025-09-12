News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
12-09-2025 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
On Friday, September 12, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 13,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,483,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,523,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,358,000
- Gas canister: LBP 996,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Increase
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Diesel
