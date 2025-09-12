Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

On Friday, September 12, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 13,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,483,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,523,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,358,000



- Gas canister: LBP 996,000