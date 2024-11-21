Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 11:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported significant casualties following a series of Israeli airstrikes in the country.

The toll from an airstrike on Nabha has killed eight, with the number expected to rise as emergency teams continue to assess the damage. 

Two additional people were killed and three more injured in an airstrike on the town of Brital, located in the Baalbek District.

A strike in the town of Aamachki resulted in two deaths and two injuries. Meanwhile, another airstrike on Flawiye, also in the Baalbek District, left four people dead and three others injured.

The Israeli airstrikes continued with an attack on Makneh, which claimed six more lives.

These airstrikes are part of ongoing hostilities in the region, as tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah remain high. 

Emergency teams have been working under difficult conditions to provide aid to the victims.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Strikes

Death Toll

Baalbek

LBCI Next
Multiple drones likely crossed from Lebanon, interception efforts ongoing, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-18

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces in Kfarkela, Maroun El Ras in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli Forces claim targeting Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon, conducting ongoing military operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-17

Jordan's King meets Qatar's FM to discuss Gaza and Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

UN rights chief demands probe into Uganda opposition figure's abduction

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More