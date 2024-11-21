News
Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 11:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon says 22 killed in latest Israeli strikes
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported significant casualties following a series of Israeli airstrikes in the country.
The toll from an airstrike on Nabha has killed eight, with the number expected to rise as emergency teams continue to assess the damage.
Two additional people were killed and three more injured in an airstrike on the town of Brital, located in the Baalbek District.
A strike in the town of Aamachki resulted in two deaths and two injuries. Meanwhile, another airstrike on Flawiye, also in the Baalbek District, left four people dead and three others injured.
The Israeli airstrikes continued with an attack on Makneh, which claimed six more lives.
These airstrikes are part of ongoing hostilities in the region, as tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah remain high.
Emergency teams have been working under difficult conditions to provide aid to the victims.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Strikes
Death Toll
Baalbek
