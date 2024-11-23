Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

2024-11-23 | 02:10
Israeli strikes hit Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Israeli airstrikes started targeting Beirut's southern suburbs Saturday morning following the first evacuation alert of the day.

This comes after Israel struck Beirut's Basta hours before with no prior warning, killing at least four people.
 
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported a fourth Israeli strike on a building near the Lebanese University in Beirut's southern suburbs.

