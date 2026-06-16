Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal

Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal

Iranian state television said Tuesday that Iranian oil tankers and other vessels had resumed shipping following a deal with Washington, in what appeared to be an easing of a U.S. naval blockade.

"Three Iranian oil tankers are currently sailing in the northern Indian Ocean, and two others carrying essential goods and livestock feed are en route and sailing towards southern ports," said a state television reporter from a site in the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that "the operation to lift the naval blockade has been implemented," in reference to the U.S. measure in place since April 13.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Oil

Tankers

Shipping

US

Deal

LBCI Next
Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'
Iraq PM to visit Washington to boost economic ties with US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-12

Iran state media says Tehran would keep right to enrich uranium under any US deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-12

Iran state media says Tehran would not cede control of Hormuz under draft US deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-29

Iran says still 'no final agreement' on deal with US: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-27

Iran says draft US deal would reopen Hormuz shipping, end naval blockade

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:14

Iraq PM to visit Washington to boost economic ties with US

LBCI
World News
07:41

Trump: Iran deal says 'loud and clear' that Tehran won't have a nuclear weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-23

Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria 'of paramount concern' for EU

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-10

Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-13

Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:13

Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More