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Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal
Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 08:24
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Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal
Iranian state television said Tuesday that Iranian oil tankers and other vessels had resumed shipping following a deal with Washington, in what appeared to be an easing of a U.S. naval blockade.
"Three Iranian oil tankers are currently sailing in the northern Indian Ocean, and two others carrying essential goods and livestock feed are en route and sailing towards southern ports," said a state television reporter from a site in the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that "the operation to lift the naval blockade has been implemented," in reference to the U.S. measure in place since April 13.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
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Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'
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