Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 02:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike on Beirut&#39;s Basta targets Hezbollah&#39;s head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel&#39;s Public Broadcasting Authority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority

The Israeli airstrike early Saturday that targeted a building in Beirut's Basta allegedly housed Mohammad Haidar, Hezbollah's head of operations, according to a security source cited by Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority.

The source stated that it remains unclear whether the assassination attempt was successful. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Beirut

Basta

Hezbollah

Head

Operations

Mohammad Haidar

LBCI Next
One killed and one injured in Israeli strike on Tyre beach (Video)
Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Updated toll: Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta kills 11 and injures 63

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Initial toll: Four killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta, destroying residential building (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-17

Israeli army claims conducting new wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Macron and Biden discuss efforts to secure a Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Toll rises to two killed in Israeli strike on Tyre beach

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

UNIFIL calls for negotiations as peacekeepers navigate South Lebanon amid heavy damage

LBCI
World News
06:07

Chance of success at COP29 'iffy': EU climate chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-21

Israeli army says soldier killed in clashes in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
21:20

Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Sports News
12:08

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More