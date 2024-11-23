News
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 02:54
Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority
The Israeli airstrike early Saturday that targeted a building in Beirut's Basta allegedly housed Mohammad Haidar, Hezbollah's head of operations, according to a security source cited by Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority.
The source stated that it remains unclear whether the assassination attempt was successful.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Strike
Beirut
Basta
Hezbollah
Head
Operations
Mohammad Haidar
One killed and one injured in Israeli strike on Tyre beach (Video)
Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon News
02:02
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon News
04:55
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
World News
06:07
Lebanon News
2024-11-21
Lebanon News
10:14
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Lebanon News
21:20
Lebanon News
09:32
Lebanon News
02:54
Lebanon News
01:46
Lebanon News
10:25
Lebanon News
16:57
Lebanon News
16:35
Sports News
12:08
Learn More