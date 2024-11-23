Macron and Biden discuss efforts to secure a Lebanon ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 05:14
High views
Macron and Biden discuss efforts to secure a Lebanon ceasefire
0min
Macron and Biden discuss efforts to secure a Lebanon ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and security in the Middle East during a phone call Friday, according to the Élysée Palace.  

The two presidents highlighted the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.  

Regarding Lebanon specifically, France and the United States are closely coordinating efforts to secure a ceasefire along the Blue Line. The goal is to ensure the safe return of displaced persons to their homes, based on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, while respecting Lebanon's sovereignty.

