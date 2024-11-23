Following evacuation alerts Saturday afternoon, Israel's army launched a second wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.



The evacuation orders were issued for Hadath and Borj El Brajneh residents, marking the second warning of the day.



Smoke billowed from the targeted sites as the raids caused loud explosions.



It was reported that Israeli aircraft have continued to hover over Beirut and its suburbs since the early hours of Saturday.

The first strike targeted Rweiss in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to the National News Agency (NNA), as another one followed.

LBCI captured the moment Israel struck Rweiss in Beirut's southern suburbs.