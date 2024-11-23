Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

Lebanon News
2024-11-23 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

Rescue teams are still working to clear the rubble in the town of Shmustar, which is located in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, after an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story residential building on Saturday.

So far, following the strike, a mother and her four children were reportedly killed, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Debris

Shmustar

Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

LBCI Next
Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanon says Israeli strike on eastern town kills at least eight

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 10, including family of five

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-21

Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Initial toll: Airstrike on Tyre kills one, injures 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanon says Israeli strike on eastern town kills at least eight

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta al-Fawqa kills 15, injures 63 as rescue efforts continue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-20

Western countries submit new Iran resolution at UN nuclear watchdog: Diplomatic sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

No political figures present in targeted Basta buildings, says MP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Israeli military conducts airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting Ouzai, Jnah, and Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 10, including family of five

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
21:20

Israel strikes Basta in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli strike on Beirut's Basta targets Hezbollah's head of operations Mohammad Haidar: Israel's Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israel issues evacuation order for Choueifat Amroussieh, Hadath residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel warns Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon with new attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More