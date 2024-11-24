News
Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet
Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 11:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet
An Israeli airstrike on the Basta al-Fawqa neighborhood in Beirut has killed 29 people and injured 67 others, according to an updated report from Lebanon's Public Health Ministry.
Rescue teams are continuing debris removal operations, with the final toll yet to be confirmed.
Lebanon News
Israel
Strike
Beirut
Basta
Kill
Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Arnoun, Yohmor, and Al-Qusaibah in South Lebanon
Israeli army intercepts drone off Haifa coast, launched from Lebanon
Previous
