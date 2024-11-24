Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported that an Israeli meeting concluded with discussions suggesting the potential for a resolution to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week.



According to Shehadeh, Israel is motivated by concerns that Washington may withdraw its mediation efforts if no agreement is reached within days.



The meeting reportedly addressed three key points:

- Israel's freedom to act in case of agreement violations, with full guarantees obtained from Washington.



- Ongoing negotiations over disputed land borders.



- Reducing France's role in the monitoring committee to a minimal number of soldiers participating in the implementation mechanism in Lebanon.