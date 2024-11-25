Israeli army plants explosions in Khiam, withdraws from Biyyadah in South Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out a series of detonations near the Imam Khomeini Complex and the public school in the town of Khiam in South Lebanon.



Explosive devices were planted and detonated. Additional explosions targeted the vicinity of the Khiam detention center.



Further detonations were reported in the area surrounding Deir Mimas near the river.



Meanwhile, in the western sector, the Israeli army struck a mosque in the town of Chamaa, destroying its minaret.



In a notable development, the Israeli army withdrew from the town of Biyyadah on Sunday following an attack on Merkava tanks by Hezbollah forces.