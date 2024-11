LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported that the Israeli Security Cabinet has been summoned to a session scheduled for Tuesday to deliberate on the proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon.

Shehadeh added that the Israeli Security Cabinet will convene at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for three hours to vote on a ceasefire deal with Lebanon.

The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts to finalize the terms of the ceasefire and address remaining concerns surrounding the agreement's implementation.This development follows weeks of heightened tensions and military escalations along the Lebanese-Israeli border.