Daily Health Ministry report: Israel kills 3,768 and injures 15,699 since start of war

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 12:20
High views
0min
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry issued its daily report on the toll and consequences of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, November 24, 2024, have killed 14 people and injured 73 others.

Since the onset of the aggression, the total toll has risen to 3,768 killed and 15,699 injuries.

