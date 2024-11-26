Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 08:16
High views
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut&#39;s suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

Following six evacuation orders for 20 buildings on Tuesday afternoon, Israel started to conduct a series of violent airstrikes, targeting multiple locations across Beirut's southern suburbs.

Simultaneous airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs triggered massive destruction, with loud explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising from the targeted sites.
 
Additionally, following the violent airstrikes that rocked the southern suburbs of Beirut, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, claimed that his country's military "launched a wide-scale attack on Hezbollah targets in the Beirut area."
 
This comes after a ceasefire agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming hours while both sides discuss their positions regarding the deal.
 

