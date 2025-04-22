News
Syria detains two leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Middle East News
22-04-2025 | 08:04
Syria detains two leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Syrian authorities have detained two senior members of the Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad, which took part in the October 2023 attacks on Israel from Gaza, the group's armed wing and a Syrian official said Tuesday.
In a statement, the Al Quds Brigades said Khaled Khaled, who heads Islamic Jihad's operations in Syria, and Yasser al-Zafari, who heads its organizational committee, had been in Syrian custody for five days.
The group said the men had been detained "without any explanation of the reasons" and "in a manner we would not have hoped to see from brothers," and called for their release.
An official from Syria's interior ministry confirmed the detentions, but did not respond to follow-up questions on why the pair had been arrested. A Palestinian source in Damascus also confirmed the arrests.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Detain
Leaders
Palestinian
Islamic
Jihad
