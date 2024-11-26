Toll from Israeli aggression in Lebanon rises to 3,823 killed, 15,859 injured

2024-11-26 | 14:31
Toll from Israeli aggression in Lebanon rises to 3,823 killed, 15,859 injured
0min
Toll from Israeli aggression in Lebanon rises to 3,823 killed, 15,859 injured

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Monday, killed 55 people and injured 160, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health. 

Since the start of the aggression, the total toll has reached 3,823 dead and 15,859 wounded.
May be an image of map and text that says '2024 Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE EAGGRESSION 25 NOVEMBER 2024 3 823 Martyrs Health Services Hotlines 15 859 Wounded 1214 1214-1787 1787 25 NOV 2024 55 Martyrs 160 Wounded COVERNORATE MARTYRS 01 WOUNDED 05 Martyrs 717 Wounded 2786 Martyrs 2632 Wounded 12 335 Martyrs Wounded 243 1405 Martyrs Wounded Vehieles HEALTH SECTOR Hospitals 222 MARTYRS 02 WOUNDED 10 atacka 330 251 iii 94 MARTYRS 30 WOUNDED 84 40 67 231 MARTYRS 12 WOUNDED 03 MARTYRS 10 WOUNDED 58 REPUBLIC LEBANON PUBLIC REALTH'

