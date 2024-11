French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday evening, urged the "election of a president without delay" after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Macron said in a video message on X, "This is the responsibility of Lebanese authorities and all those who hold prominent political responsibilities. Restoring Lebanon's sovereignty requires the election of a president without delay."



Macron also stated that the ceasefire agreement reached in Lebanon should "open the way" for a similarly "long-awaited" agreement in the Gaza Strip.



He emphasized that this agreement is a testament to "political courage that alone can provide long-term peace and security for everyone in the Middle East."

Je tenais à saluer l’accord de cessez-le-feu agréé ce jour entre Israël et le Liban. pic.twitter.com/0vHbMBLOFe — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 26, 2024 ;