Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

Syria's defense ministry said six people were killed in Israeli strikes on border crossings with Lebanon just after midnight on Wednesday, hours before a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire took effect.



"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting border crossings between Syria and Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement.



"The aggression killed six people, including two soldiers, while the rest were civilians, and injured 12 others, including children, women, and Syrian Arab Red Crescent workers."



AFP