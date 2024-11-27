Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Syria says six killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon border crossings

Syria's defense ministry said six people were killed in Israeli strikes on border crossings with Lebanon just after midnight on Wednesday, hours before a Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire took effect.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting border crossings between Syria and Lebanon," the ministry said in a statement. 

"The aggression killed six people, including two soldiers, while the rest were civilians, and injured 12 others, including children, women, and Syrian Arab Red Crescent workers."

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Syria

Lebanon

Border

Crossing

Israel

Strike

LBCI Next
Public Works Ministry begins repairs on Masnaa road and inspections of northern border crossings
Iran welcomes end of Israeli aggression in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli warplanes strike Masnaa crossing on Lebanon- Syria border: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-31

War monitor says three killed in Israel strike on Syria near Lebanon border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:32

Italian PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Yemen's Houthis hail Hezbollah 'victory' after Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

IRGC ban communications devices after strike on Hezbollah, security officials tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

Israel targets Al-Qard Al-Hassan in Sidon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-25

Israel's strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': White House

LBCI
World News
2024-11-25

UN urges parties to 'accept a ceasefire' in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
World News
14:57

Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:00

Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More