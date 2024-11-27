News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Nabih Berri: We are closing a historic chapter that posed the greatest threat to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 06:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Nabih Berri: We are closing a historic chapter that posed the greatest threat to Lebanon
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri described the war with Israel as "the most dangerous historical phase" Lebanon has faced shortly after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect.
"We are closing a historic chapter that posed the greatest threat to Lebanon—its people, history, and resources," Berri said in a statement.
He urged political factions to prioritize unity, stating, "This is not the time to celebrate over bloodshed but to preserve a united Lebanon capable of emerging stronger from this ordeal. This moment is a test for all Lebanese, especially the Shia community, to protect Lebanon from future threats."
Berri emphasized the importance of restoring Lebanon's constitutional institutions, particularly by electing a president who would unite rather than divide the country.
He expressed gratitude to all parties who contributed to achieving the ceasefire.
Lebanon News
Parliament
Speaker
Nabih Berri
Historic
Chapter
Threat
Lebanon
Next
Israeli army claims to kill 'Hezbollah's aerial unit' leadership
Italian PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Iran's Parliament Speaker reiterates support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Iran's Parliament Speaker reiterates support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
0
Middle East News
2024-10-20
Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf affirms: Iran remains key pillar of support for Lebanon and its leaders
Middle East News
2024-10-20
Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf affirms: Iran remains key pillar of support for Lebanon and its leaders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Civil Defense urges caution amid ceasefire announcement: Safety guidelines for returning citizens
Lebanon News
08:50
Civil Defense urges caution amid ceasefire announcement: Safety guidelines for returning citizens
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli Defense Minister orders immediate action against threats to troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli Defense Minister orders immediate action against threats to troops in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon says 3,386 people killed and 14,417 wounded by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon says 3,386 people killed and 14,417 wounded by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's education minister orders nationwide school closures over Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's education minister orders nationwide school closures over Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
2024-11-26
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
Middle East News
2024-11-26
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
4
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
7
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
8
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More