Speaker Nabih Berri: We are closing a historic chapter that posed the greatest threat to Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri described the war with Israel as "the most dangerous historical phase" Lebanon has faced shortly after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect.



"We are closing a historic chapter that posed the greatest threat to Lebanon—its people, history, and resources," Berri said in a statement.



He urged political factions to prioritize unity, stating, "This is not the time to celebrate over bloodshed but to preserve a united Lebanon capable of emerging stronger from this ordeal. This moment is a test for all Lebanese, especially the Shia community, to protect Lebanon from future threats."



Berri emphasized the importance of restoring Lebanon's constitutional institutions, particularly by electing a president who would unite rather than divide the country.



He expressed gratitude to all parties who contributed to achieving the ceasefire.