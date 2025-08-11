Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

News Bulletin Reports
11-08-2025 | 12:50
Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories
3min
Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

The explosion in Wadi Zibqin that claimed the lives of six Lebanese soldiers marks the deadliest loss for the army since October 8, 2023. 

Three days into the investigation, conducted by the Lebanese Army under the supervision of the military judiciary, a more precise timeline of events has begun to emerge.

According to information obtained during the probe, the French battalion of UNIFIL discovered a long-abandoned Hezbollah facility containing a cannon and ammunition. 

After inspecting the site, the French handed it over to the Lebanese Army, as has been done with dozens of similar locations. The army then conducted its own inspection, spending several days dismantling the cannon and transporting boxes of ammunition.

On Saturday, while soldiers were continuing to move the ammunition, an explosion occurred, killing six service members. Alongside technical analysis, the investigation is awaiting a report from the Lebanese Army and the French contingent about the site, as well as the recovery of a critically wounded soldier who could provide crucial testimony about what happened.

One theory under consideration is that Hezbollah may have previously booby-trapped one of the ammunition boxes as part of its conflict with Israel, ensuring it would detonate if opened by enemy forces who had previously infiltrated the area. 

Another theory is that Israeli forces could have rigged the site. This possibility had been explored but not conclusively proven in a previous blast at a similar facility in Wadi Aaziyyeh, which killed one soldier and wounded others. 

Military sources stress that engineering inspections are conducted before any dismantling or transport, with specialized equipment and procedures in place for handling each box. 

South of the Litani River, the Lebanese Army operates freely in dismantling Hezbollah facilities, coordinating only with UNIFIL and the ceasefire mechanism. The current battlefield realities and losses suffered by Hezbollah have diminished its ability to maintain complete control or awareness of all on-the-ground developments.

For now, the booby-trapping theory remains just one possibility. 

Investigators are keeping all options open, including the potential for human or technical error, pending the completion of all reports and testimonies that could shed light on the cause of the deadly explosion.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

