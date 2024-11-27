Hezbollah official says group to prepare public funeral for assassinated chief

The deputy leader of Hezbollah's political council Mahmoud Qomati said Wednesday the group was preparing an official public funeral for former chief Hassan Nasrallah, killed two months ago in an Israeli strike.



Hezbollah postponed the service "in order to organize a funeral. We are preparing for this funeral worthy" of Nasrallah, Qomati told a press conference in Beirut's southern suburbs, adding that the service would be "public and official."





AFP