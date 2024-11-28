Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon against returning home

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, issued an urgent statement on X addressing residents in South Lebanon.



He announced restrictions on movement and residence in several areas near the border until further notice.



The statement specifically prohibits travel or return to the following villages and their surroundings: Shebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Qantara, Shaqra, Baraachit, Yater, and Mansouri.



Adraee stated that ''the Israeli army does not intend to target civilians but warned that anyone traveling south of the designated line risks endangering themselves.''



He called on residents to comply with the directive to ensure their safety.