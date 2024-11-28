French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Thursday morning at the Pine Palace with the "Independent Parliamentary Consultative Meeting," which included MPs Elias Bou Saab, Ibrahim Kanaan, Alain Aoun, and Simon Abi Ramia.



The meeting was attended by the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.



They discussed developments following the ceasefire, the political process, and the priority of electing a president for the Republic.



