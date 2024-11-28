French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election

Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Thursday morning at the Pine Palace with the "Independent Parliamentary Consultative Meeting," which included MPs Elias Bou Saab, Ibrahim Kanaan, Alain Aoun, and Simon Abi Ramia. 

The meeting was attended by the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro. 

They discussed developments following the ceasefire, the political process, and the priority of electing a president for the Republic.

Lebanon News

French Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Lebanese MPs

Ceasefire

President

LBCI Next
Mayor of Khiam tells LBCI: Israeli army fired sound bombs at residents
Italian plane arrives at Beirut Airport with medical and humanitarian supplies, Lebanese Army announces
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian, discusses political developments and Israeli aggression ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:30

Hochstein confirms arrival of US team to oversee ceasefire implementation in Lebanon, urges Parliament to elect president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

New political phase: France pushes for swift presidential election in Lebanon after ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Quintet Committee Ambassadors and French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet at Pine Palace on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

25th Saudi relief plane arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian, discusses political developments and Israeli aggression ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian, discusses political developments and Israeli aggression ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

25th Saudi relief plane arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
World News
2024-09-02

Pope Francis departs Rome for 12-day tour across Southeast Asia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Middle East Airlines to resume regular flights on December 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More