Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X on Thursday that the army had observed the arrival of several suspected individuals, some traveling in vehicles, in multiple areas of southern Lebanon.



He described this as a 'breach of the ceasefire agreement.'



Adraee confirmed that the Israeli army forces fired at the individuals.



He added that the Israeli army ''remains deployed in southern Lebanon, fully prepared to address and respond to any violation of the ceasefire.''