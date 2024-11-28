News
PM Mikati and Nasser Yassin address humanitarian efforts and diplomatic developments post-ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Mikati and Nasser Yassin address humanitarian efforts and diplomatic developments post-ceasefire
Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin confirmed that he discussed the current humanitarian situation in a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, emergency directors from U.N. agencies, joint committees, and international humanitarian organizations.
Following the meeting at the Grand Serail, Yassin stated: "Over the past 66 days, we have been working under a coordinated response program between humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies, led by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Lebanese government, represented by the Government Emergency Committee."
He emphasized ongoing collaboration with numerous humanitarian organizations and associations and coordinated efforts with governors and emergency operation rooms across provinces.
Yassin explained that discussions focused on three main priorities.
The first involved the transfer of humanitarian aid stored in 1,100 shelter centers to areas where displaced people have returned, particularly in the governorates of South Lebanon, Nabatieh, Bekaa, West Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and the southern suburbs of Mount Lebanon.
The second addressed the delivery of aid to individuals who have returned to their homes and supporting them in resettling in their original communities.
This includes efforts to improve public and state services such as water, healthcare, education, waste management, and infrastructure in the villages and towns to which people are returning, particularly given the destruction in these areas.
Yassin underscored the need for these services to not only continue but also improve to ensure social and public welfare.
He also highlighted financial support as a critical issue. He noted that following the Paris Conference, efforts are underway to follow up on pledges made by donor countries, amounting to approximately $775 million, designated for humanitarian and relief efforts.
Yassin stressed that this funding must continue for at least the next four months to address urgent needs.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati also met with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss the outcomes of diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Lebanon and the ceasefire decision.
Mikati praised the significant role played by Lebanese diplomatic missions abroad in explaining Lebanon's position and exerting pressure to halt the Israeli aggression in Lebanese areas.
Additionally, Mikati held a meeting with Information Minister Ziad Makary to discuss matters related to his ministry.
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Nasser Yassin
Minister
Post Ceasefire
Situation
Lebanon
