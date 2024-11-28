Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 07:29
High views
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah&#39;s, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that a bird or an Israeli drone was mistakenly identified as a Hezbollah drone, leading to the launch of an intercepting missile toward Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Drone

Hezbollah

Mistake

Missile

