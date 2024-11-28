News
Imad Achkar to LBCI: No schools in southern villages were completely destroyed, but several were damaged
Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 10:26
2
min
Imad Achkar to LBCI: No schools in southern villages were completely destroyed, but several were damaged
Director General of the Lebanese Education Ministry, Imad Achkar, announced that the Christmas and New Year holidays will be separated to make up for the educational disruptions caused by the war.
In a statement to LBCI, Achkar revealed the launch of a survey to assess the condition of schools in villages affected by airstrikes and shelling.
Additionally, a separate survey has been initiated to evaluate the status of 505 shelter centers, focusing on displaced individuals who remain or have vacated these facilities. He clarified that while no schools in southern villages were completely destroyed, several were damaged.
"We've asked school principals to start repair works so we can resume in-person classes, though this also depends on the return of teachers," he stated.
Achkar estimated that $70,000 to $150,000 would be needed to restore schools used as shelters for displaced families.
He expressed optimism and added, "I am confident that more than 60% of schools will be ready to welcome students by Monday."
Lebanon News
Imad Achkar
LBCI
Schools
Villages
Destroyed
Damaged
South Lebanon
