Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA

Lebanon News
2024-11-29 | 06:38
High views
The National News Agency reported on Friday that four Israeli tanks have entered the western district of the town of Khiam, located in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aainata, South Lebanon
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
