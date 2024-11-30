Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 07:48
High views
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

Israeli Army Radio reported that the Israeli military carried out an airstrike Saturday allegedly targeting 'Hezbollah rocket launch platforms' in Sidon, South Lebanon.

