News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Theatre
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Lebanon News
28-09-2025 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Sunday.
Larijani reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance “based on the guidance of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the backing of the Iranian government and people,” stressing that Tehran is ready to provide support at all levels.
Qassem told the Iranian delegation that “Lebanon stands firm against U.S.-Israeli threats, and the resilient people are steadfast in their pursuit of liberation and independence. Whoever witnesses their courage and patience knows that victory will be theirs against the Israeli enemy.”
He added that Hezbollah “is open to everyone and ready for all forms of cooperation with those who stand against the Israeli enemy, which poses a threat to peoples, governments, and resistance movements alike. We believe this aggressive Israeli arrogance will end in humiliation in the face of steadfast resistance.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Ali Larijani
Iran
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem
Lebanon News
2025-07-06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
0
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Middle East News
2025-08-22
Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
Middle East News
2025-09-24
Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
0
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
0
Middle East News
06:48
Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'
Middle East News
06:48
Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
15:12
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
2
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
Lebanon News
11:47
Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Lebanon News
05:33
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
7
World News
10:42
Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland
World News
10:42
Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland
8
World News
10:17
Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky
World News
10:17
Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More