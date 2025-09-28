Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Sunday.



Larijani reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance “based on the guidance of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the backing of the Iranian government and people,” stressing that Tehran is ready to provide support at all levels.



Qassem told the Iranian delegation that “Lebanon stands firm against U.S.-Israeli threats, and the resilient people are steadfast in their pursuit of liberation and independence. Whoever witnesses their courage and patience knows that victory will be theirs against the Israeli enemy.”



He added that Hezbollah “is open to everyone and ready for all forms of cooperation with those who stand against the Israeli enemy, which poses a threat to peoples, governments, and resistance movements alike. We believe this aggressive Israeli arrogance will end in humiliation in the face of steadfast resistance.”