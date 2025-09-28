Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel

Lebanon News
28-09-2025 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Sunday.

Larijani reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance “based on the guidance of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the backing of the Iranian government and people,” stressing that Tehran is ready to provide support at all levels.

Qassem told the Iranian delegation that “Lebanon stands firm against U.S.-Israeli threats, and the resilient people are steadfast in their pursuit of liberation and independence. Whoever witnesses their courage and patience knows that victory will be theirs against the Israeli enemy.”

He added that Hezbollah “is open to everyone and ready for all forms of cooperation with those who stand against the Israeli enemy, which poses a threat to peoples, governments, and resistance movements alike. We believe this aggressive Israeli arrogance will end in humiliation in the face of steadfast resistance.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Ali Larijani

Iran

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-27

PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-22

Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-24

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15

Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Israel hails sanctions as response to Iran nuclear 'violations'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Naim Qassem: US-Israeli threat to Lebanon is 'existential,' Hezbollah will never surrender its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From Raoucheh Rock to the courts: Lebanon weighs political consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel

LBCI
World News
10:42

Trump says authorizing troop deployment in Portland

LBCI
World News
10:17

Ukraine received Patriot system from Israel: Zelensky

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More