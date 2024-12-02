Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

2024-12-02 | 03:21

0min


On Monday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali in the Hermel District.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

Hermel District

