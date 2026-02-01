Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

Lebanon News
01-02-2026 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday for Spain, beginning a two-day official visit at the invitation of Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and several advisers accompany Aoun. Lebanon's ambassador to Spain, Hani Chemaitelly, is set to join the delegation in Madrid.

During the visit, the Lebanese president is scheduled to meet King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Sánchez on Monday. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Spain, as well as regional and international developments.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Spain

Visit

LBCI Next
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-09

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

President Aoun departs for official visit to Bulgaria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Sports News
2025-11-27

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-30

Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More