News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit
Lebanon News
01-02-2026 | 05:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit
President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday for Spain, beginning a two-day official visit at the invitation of Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and several advisers accompany Aoun. Lebanon's ambassador to Spain, Hani Chemaitelly, is set to join the delegation in Madrid.
During the visit, the Lebanese president is scheduled to meet King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Sánchez on Monday. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Spain, as well as regional and international developments.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Spain
Visit
Next
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
Lebanon News
2025-12-09
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
0
Lebanon News
11:34
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain
Lebanon News
11:34
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
Lebanese President Aoun and Army Commander visit Tyre barracks ahead of Independence Day
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
President Aoun departs for official visit to Bulgaria
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
President Aoun departs for official visit to Bulgaria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
11:34
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain
Lebanon News
11:34
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain
0
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south
Lebanon News
11:04
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south
0
Middle East News
09:43
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria
Middle East News
09:43
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
Lebanon News
2025-11-12
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:35
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
08:35
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
3
Lebanon News
08:35
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
08:35
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
5
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit
7
Middle East News
09:43
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria
Middle East News
09:43
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria
8
Middle East News
03:23
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation
Middle East News
03:23
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More