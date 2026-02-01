Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

President Joseph Aoun departed Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday for Spain, beginning a two-day official visit at the invitation of Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.



Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji and several advisers accompany Aoun. Lebanon's ambassador to Spain, Hani Chemaitelly, is set to join the delegation in Madrid.



During the visit, the Lebanese president is scheduled to meet King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Sánchez on Monday. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Spain, as well as regional and international developments.