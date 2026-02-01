Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

Middle East News
01-02-2026 | 09:43
High views
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

Hezbollah affirmed that the party has no activity, connection, or relationship with any party in Syria.

In a statement commenting on the accusations issued on Sunday by the Syrian Interior Ministry, which it said arbitrarily implicated Hezbollah, the office stressed that the party has no presence on Syrian territory and is keen to preserve Syria’s unity and the security of its people.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

denies

activity

presence

Syria

Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer
Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening
