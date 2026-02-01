News
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south
Lebanon News
01-02-2026 | 11:04
2
min
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south
Lebanon’s Health Ministry strongly condemned threats made against hospitals in the south, describing them as a “serious attack and a blatant violation of international laws and conventions,” particularly international humanitarian law, which guarantees full protection for hospitals, health facilities and medical teams at all times.
The ministry stressed that hospitals are “purely humanitarian institutions” that provide care to the wounded and the sick without discrimination, adding that any targeting or threat against them endangers the lives of patients and medical staff and constitutes a grave crime that cannot be justified under any pretext.
It emphasized the “need to keep the health sector, in all its components, neutral and away from any hostile acts,” and called on the international community, as well as international health and humanitarian organizations, to “assume their responsibilities and exert pressure to halt these violations and ensure the protection of health facilities and their workers, in line with relevant international agreements.”
The Health Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation, placing the safety of patients and medical teams at the top of its priorities, and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect health institutions in Lebanon.
