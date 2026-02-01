Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south

Lebanon News
01-02-2026 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Health Ministry condemns threats against hospitals in the south

Lebanon’s Health Ministry strongly condemned threats made against hospitals in the south, describing them as a “serious attack and a blatant violation of international laws and conventions,” particularly international humanitarian law, which guarantees full protection for hospitals, health facilities and medical teams at all times.

The ministry stressed that hospitals are “purely humanitarian institutions” that provide care to the wounded and the sick without discrimination, adding that any targeting or threat against them endangers the lives of patients and medical staff and constitutes a grave crime that cannot be justified under any pretext.

It emphasized the “need to keep the health sector, in all its components, neutral and away from any hostile acts,” and called on the international community, as well as international health and humanitarian organizations, to “assume their responsibilities and exert pressure to halt these violations and ensure the protection of health facilities and their workers, in line with relevant international agreements.”

The Health Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation, placing the safety of patients and medical teams at the top of its priorities, and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect health institutions in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Health

Ministry

condemns

threats

against

hospitals

south

LBCI Next
President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain
Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-13

Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-30

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health extends 100% coverage to displaced border village residents

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

President Aoun arrives in Madrid for two-day visit: Lebanon aims to boost economic cooperation with Spain

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Sports News
2025-11-27

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-30

Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Hezbollah denies any activity or presence in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' after IRGC designation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More