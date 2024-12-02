Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie inspected the progress of repairs at the Arida border crossing in Akkar, which was damaged in an Israeli strike.



The visit was attended by Public Works Committee Chair MP Sajih Attieh, MPs Walid Baarini and Mohammad Yahya, a representative of Tartus Governor, North Lebanon Internal Security Forces Commander Brigadier General Mustafa Badran, and several security officials.



The temporary passageway, constructed within 48 hours by 'Al-Arz' company under the direction of Rabih Halabi, has been completed to ensure traffic flow until the damaged bridge is rebuilt.



The crossing was reopened, with the first vehicle passing from Syria into Lebanon.



Following a tour of the site, Minister Hamie stated: "Due to the brutal Israeli bombardment on the night of the ceasefire, three essential crossings in northern Lebanon, key routes linking Lebanon through Syria to the Arab world, were targeted. Today, we can confirm that the Arida crossing is temporarily operational. We are working on comprehensive studies for constructing new bridges at Arida and Aboudieh, particularly in the Wadi Khaled area."



Hamie also noted that Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called for a meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday with relevant ministers, the Higher Relief Commission, the Council for Development and Reconstruction, and the Council for South Lebanon to assess the reconstruction needs in the country following the extensive destruction caused by Israeli strikes.



He added, "This meeting aims to develop a comprehensive vision, which will be presented to the Cabinet for the necessary decisions."