France tells Israel all sides must respect Lebanon ceasefire

2024-12-02 | 08:30
France tells Israel all sides must respect Lebanon ceasefire
0min
France tells Israel all sides must respect Lebanon ceasefire

France's foreign minister Monday told his Israeli counterpart that all sides should respect a ceasefire started last week between Israel and Hezbollah, the French foreign ministry said.

Jean-Noel Barrot stressed to Israeli minister Gideon Saar in a phone call "the need for all sides to respect the ceasefire in Lebanon", the ministry said, after several Israeli strikes hit Lebanon since the ceasefire started Wednesday.


AFP
 

