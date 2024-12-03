Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told his visitors that "diplomatic contacts are ongoing and were intensified on Monday, aiming to halt Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and to ensure the withdrawal from Lebanese border towns."



He added, "During these contacts, we emphasized the priority of stabilizing the situation to allow displaced persons to return to their towns and villages, as well as expanding the Lebanese army's deployment in the south."



Mikati also said on Tuesday, "The army command's announcement regarding the need to recruit trained soldiers for combat units aligns with the Cabinet's decision to increase army personnel to enhance its deployment across various areas in the south."