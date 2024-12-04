Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

Lebanon News
2024-12-04 | 02:27
High views
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan

The Lebanese Forces Party issued a statement clarifying the recent media reports regarding reopening branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, an entity affiliated with Hezbollah.

The statement, released by the party's Media Office, emphasized that following the Lebanese Cabinet's decision on November 27, 2024, which endorsed an agreement based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Hezbollah is now expected to integrate its institutions into the Lebanese state. 

This includes legalizing Al-Qard Al-Hassan before any of its branches can reopen.

The Lebanese Forces called on Hezbollah to officially legalize all its institutions by registering them within the Lebanese financial system and obtaining the necessary legal licenses from the Central Bank of Lebanon. 

This is in accordance with Articles 178 to 184 of the Lebanese Code of Money and Credit, and the provisions of Decision No. 5994 issued by the Central Bank's Governor on September 1, 1995, as published in Official Gazette No. 40 on October 5, 1995.

The statement stressed that Lebanon has entered a new national phase, and it is no longer acceptable for practices outside the state framework, such as those from the era of chaos and lawlessness, to continue. 

The Lebanese Forces Party emphasized that it is time for the state to return in all aspects, sovereign, financial, and administrative, reaffirming that the state must be indivisible and rejecting any deviation from it.

Lebanon News

Statement

Lebanese Forces Party

Branches

Al-Qard Al-Hassan

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
LBCI Previous

