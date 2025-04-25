News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends
World News
25-04-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends
The public viewing of Pope Francis' open coffin ended on Friday, television footage showed, after more than 150,000 worshippers had paid respects to the Argentinian pontiff during a three-day lying in state.
Authorities closed access to St Peter's Basilica at 7:00 p.m. (0500 GMT). The wooden coffin, in which the pope lies wearing a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes, will be sealed in a private ceremony at 8:00 p.m. ahead of Saturday's funeral.
AFP
World News
Vatican City
Holy See
Pope Francis
Pontiff
Next
Over 128,000 people have viewed Pope Francis' body: Vatican
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-23
Pope Francis' coffin arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica to lie in state
World News
2025-04-23
Pope Francis' coffin arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica to lie in state
0
World News
2025-04-23
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
World News
2025-04-23
Pope Francis's coffin begins procession towards Saint Peter's Basilica
0
World News
2025-04-21
Putin hails Pope Francis as 'defender' of 'humanism and justice'
World News
2025-04-21
Putin hails Pope Francis as 'defender' of 'humanism and justice'
0
World News
2025-04-21
King Charles says 'deeply saddened' by death of Pope Francis
World News
2025-04-21
King Charles says 'deeply saddened' by death of Pope Francis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:05
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
World News
14:05
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
0
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
0
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
World News
10:05
US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky
0
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
World News
09:55
Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Speaker Berri meets French envoy Le Drian
0
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
World News
10:57
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
0
World News
04:56
Pakistan Senate rejects Indian 'attempts to link Pakistan' to Kashmir attack
World News
04:56
Pakistan Senate rejects Indian 'attempts to link Pakistan' to Kashmir attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
2
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
3
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
4
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
5
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
7
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Lebanon News
07:13
President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
8
Lebanon News
06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
Lebanon News
06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More