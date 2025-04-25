Public viewing of Pope Francis' coffin ends

The public viewing of Pope Francis' open coffin ended on Friday, television footage showed, after more than 150,000 worshippers had paid respects to the Argentinian pontiff during a three-day lying in state.Authorities closed access to St Peter's Basilica at 7:00 p.m. (0500 GMT). The wooden coffin, in which the pope lies wearing a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes, will be sealed in a private ceremony at 8:00 p.m. ahead of Saturday's funeral.AFP