MP Elias Bou Saab says presidential election session remains scheduled for January 9 until president is elected

MP Elias Bou Saab stated that "the agreement does not permit the Israeli army to carry out its current actions, which it is trying to justify to the international community as self-defense. However, these actions are a violation of the agreement."



Speaking after his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Bou Saab said, "I heard from Speaker Berri that the monitoring committee for the agreement will begin its work in the coming days. This agreement was made to succeed and endure."



He added, "The presidential election session remains scheduled for January 9 and will continue until a consensus is reached and a president is elected."