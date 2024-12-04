Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport head, Fadi el-Hassan, confirmed that some airlines have resumed flights to Beirut.



In an interview with LBCI, he explained that most of the airlines that had suspended flights to Beirut redirected their fleets to other destinations, noting the difficulty of resuming flights to the Lebanese capital in a short period.



Hassan revealed that Iranian airlines operated a flight four days ago carrying 250 passengers, and emphasized that there is no ban on any airline.



Regarding European airlines, he said, "There has been no official confirmation from these companies about when they will resume flights to and from Beirut Airport, except for a German airline that announced it will resume flights starting December 9."



On airport activity following the ceasefire, he said, "For departing passengers, traffic is still very low (between 2,000 to 2,500 passengers per day). However, we have started to see an increase in the number of passengers arriving in Beirut."



He also pointed out that the airport remained operational 24/7, even during the conflict.