Speaker Berri discusses political and field developments discussed in meeting with Turkey's new ambassador

Lebanon News
2024-12-06 | 06:49
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Speaker Berri discusses political and field developments discussed in meeting with Turkey's new ambassador
0min
Speaker Berri discusses political and field developments discussed in meeting with Turkey’s new ambassador

Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri welcomed Turkey’s newly appointed Ambassador to Lebanon, Murat Lütem, at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh.

The visit was a protocol meeting to mark the ambassador’s assumption of his diplomatic duties in Lebanon.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the latest political and field developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire agreement and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Turkey

Nabih Berri

Murat Lütem

