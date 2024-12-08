Lebanese Army tightens security amid regional escalation

The Lebanese Army announced that it has intensified security measures in response to the region's rapidly evolving developments and sensitive circumstances.



In its statement, the army leadership emphasized its commitment to monitoring the situation along Lebanon's borders and within its territory to prevent any threats to civil peace.



As part of these efforts, the army has reinforced units tasked with monitoring the northern and eastern borders while tightening surveillance measures.



Additionally, units deployed across Lebanon implement exceptional measures to ensure security and safeguard national stability.