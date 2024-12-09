Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 07:17
High views
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more
0min
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

Middle East Airlines announced on Monday the advancement of its flight departure on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from Beirut to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Najaf, and Baghdad "due to operational reasons related to avoiding flying over Syrian airspace."

It added: "All other departures and return flights will remain as per the normal schedule."

To see the flight schedule, click here.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Middle East Airlines

Flight

Departure

Beirut

