Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar

Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 01:11
High views
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
0min
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar

The National News Agency reported on Tuesday that a missile from an Israeli warplane fell without exploding, penetrating a three-story house in the town of Qlayaat in Akkar.

